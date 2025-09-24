CSC Honored In New York Law Journal“Best Of” Awards For Fourteenth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- CSC has once again been recognized in the New York Law Journal's annual“Best Of” survey, securing top rankings in two categories:



Business Formation Services Provider – recognized for 14 consecutive years and placed in the Hall of Fame. Entity Management System/Company – recognized for 12 years.

The New York Law Journal“Best Of” awards celebrate the most respected providers of legal products and services as voted by practicing attorneys and legal professionals across New York.

“CSC is honored to be recognized once again by the New York legal community. These awards reflect the trust our clients place in us and our commitment to delivering solutions that help them meet their goals with confidence,” says CSC's Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Kenton.“Earning these awards for 14 consecutive years is a true testament to the dedication of our teams and the strong partnerships we've built with leading law firms.”

Founded in 1899, CSC has long partnered with law firms and legal professionals to streamline entity management, underpinned by market-leading expertise in U.S. compliance. Today, CSC has office locations and capabilities in more than 140 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

About CSC

CSC is the trusted partner of choice for more than 90% of the Fortune 500®, more than 90% of the 100 Best Global Brands (Interbrand®), and more than 70% of the PEI 300. We are the world's leading provider of global business administration and compliance solutions, specialized administration services to alternative asset managers across a range of fund strategies, transactions involving capital markets participants in both public and private markets, domain name system management and digital brand and fraud protection, and corporate tax software solutions. Founded in 1899 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, CSC prides itself on being privately held and professionally managed for more than 125 years. CSC has office locations and capabilities in more than 140 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. We are a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are-and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve. We are the business behind business®. Learn more at cscglobal .

