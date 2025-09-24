Seoul Invites The World To Dream Bigger And Demand Better Cities At Asia's Biggest Architecture Festival

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--The 5th Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism (SBAU) will be held fromtoat venues including Songhyeon Green Plaza and the Seoul Hall of Urbanism & Architecture. Over 54 days, Asia's largest public architecture festival event will invite millions of citizens and global visitors to reimagine how cities can become“Radically More Human”.

Curated by Thomas Heatherwick , the Seoul Biennale centers on the “Humanise Wall” -a 90-meter-long, four-story installation of 1,428 steel tiles inscribed with insights from citizens, scientists, and designers. Featuring 400 projects from 38 countries by 110 architects , the Wall acts as a manifesto for joyful, human-centered buildings. Alongside, 24 'Walls of Public Life' -fragments of building facades created by global designers ranging from architects to chefs and fashion designers-demonstrate how building exteriors can shape urban life.

Heatherwick, General Director of this year's Seoul Biennale, commented,“In a world where people feel stressed and divided, we need buildings that bring us together. Seoul is boldly demanding cities that are generous, full of character, and built to last.”

The Seoul Biennale opens with the 'Emotional City' Forum , gathering 400 experts to debate how architecture impacts public health, while also premiering new research from the Humanise Campaign. The program includes performances by choreographer Jinyeob Cha and a special appearance from Emmy-winning actor Lee Jung-jae .

The main exhibitions include Grassroots Seoul, which reflects the feelings and visions of 500 citizens about the city's architecture; 'Emotionally Yours, Seoul', a participatory digital artwork where people worldwide share photos and emotions inspired by building facades;“The City's Face”, showcasing projects from 20 cities that explore the potential of human-centered architecture; and“From a Bird's Eye to the Human Eye”, presenting 18 new buildings and spaces that will shape the future of Seoul.

Chang Su Lim , Director General of Future Urban Spaces Planning Bureau, Seoul Metropolitan Government, noted,“The Seoul Biennale makes the city more attractive and livable through citizens' participation.”

All programs are free and open to the public with registration via . More details at and Instagram @seoulbiennale .

