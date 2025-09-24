Global AI In Cybersecurity Market Size Projected To Reach $93 Billion By 2030 Due To Frequent High-Profile Cyberattacks - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) Watch CEO Leandro Iglesias share his vision for IQSTEL's growth : – Dear Shareholders, It has now been 120 days since IQSTEL (NASDAQ: IQST) uplisted to the Nasdaq, and I am pleased to report that our Company continues to deliver strong results while accelerating its expansion as a Global Connectivity, AI & Digital Corporation.

Over this short period, we have demonstrated that IQSTEL is uniquely positioned to capture growth across multiple high-value industries. Our four strategic business lines - Telecommunications, Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, and Cybersecurity - give us both diversification and the ability to leverage synergies across our business platform. Today, IQSTEL operates in more than 20 countries and maintains commercial relationships with over 600 of the world's largest telecom operators. This reach is the cornerstone of our ability to layer additional high-margin services, including AI, fintech, and cybersecurity, on top of our global business platform.

Just in the last 120 days, we have actively participated in some of the world's largest telecommunications and fintech industry events. These venues not only reinforce our presence among global leaders but also strengthen our relationships and accelerate opportunities to cross-sell high-margin services to the industry's largest players. Continued... Read this full release and additional news for IQST by visiting:

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, recently announced a bold step to help shape the future leaders and builders of the Internet with its goal to hire 1,111 interns in 2026. The company will also make available powerful developer tools to students studying at United States universities at no cost for one year. By offering students valuable hands-on experience, the company aims to empower the next generation of technology leaders and innovators with the skills and knowledge needed to create the applications of the future.

As AI takes over more basic tasks, it may be harder for new graduates to land their first jobs. With fewer entry-level roles available, breaking into the workforce now requires more skills and experience than ever before. In roles most exposed to AI, such as software engineering and customer service, employment for workers aged 22 to 25 has declined by up to 13% since late 2022, according to a Stanford study. Internship recruiting platform Handshake has reported a 30% decline in tech-specific internship postings since 2023. Without hiring emerging talent, industries risk a critical shortage of experienced workers in the future.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, recently announced the launch of its latest advertising campaign, developed using a transformative, AI-powered process. The new approach allowed the company to move from concept to final production in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional methods, fully embracing the new age of advertising that is faster, more intelligent, and significantly more cost-effective.

The campaign, which consists of a ten-part series of ads featuring well known innovators from the past like Benjamin Franklin, Marie Curie and Leonardo da Vinci whose discoveries led to the formation of new industries, was created entirely with AI. The series is currently running across major business media outlets including CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes; Fortune and are also on social media platforms like YouTube and LinkedIn as part of an extended reach, multi-quarter brand campaign.

Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU) , a leading innovator in AI-driven cybersecurity and IT solutions, recently announced an additional $4.6 million in new contracts to be earned over the next year, building on the previously announced $69 million in contracts, for a total of $73.6 million in AI-powered growth across multiple sectors. Leveraging its proprietary AI-enhanced Cyber Shield / ARx platform, the Company is driving over 15 engagements with contract durations ranging from 1 to 10 years, solidifying its leadership in delivering transformative technology solutions.

With these new contracts launching in September 2025, Cycurion projects the $4.6 million run rate in additional contracts to contribute $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2025 and an additional $2.5 million by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, further amplifying the impact of the previously announced $69 million in contracts, driven by its AI-powered innovations.

Iridium Communications Inc., a leading provider of global voice, data, and PNT satellite services, recently announced a new partnership with Deutsche Telekom (DTAG) -Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX: DTEGY) intended to deliver global connectivity to their customers through the Iridium NTN DirectSM service. Deutsche Telekom will gain roaming access to Iridium's forthcoming 3GPP standards-based 5G service, providing NB-IoT direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity that will keep customers, and their assets, connected from pole to pole. The two companies will be collaborating to integrate Iridium NTN Direct with Deutsche Telekom's terrestrial global IoT network.

Deutsche Telekom is among the first mobile network operators to begin integrating Iridium NTN Direct with terrestrial infrastructure, positioning it at the forefront of standards-based IoT innovation in areas beyond the reach of traditional mobile networks and competing satellite networks.

