Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pyrum Innovations AG Offers Webcast For Investors On 26 September 2025, 11.00 A.M. (CEST)


2025-09-24 02:06:50
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Pyrum Innovations AG offers webcast for investors on 26 September 2025, 11.00 a.m. (CEST)
24.09.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pyrum Innovations AG offers webcast for investors on 26 September 2025, 11.00 a.m. (CEST)

  • Information from the Executive Board on the first half of 2025 and future business development
  • Online presentation via webcast for shareholders, press representatives and analysts

Dillingen / Saar, 24 September 2025 - Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the“company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) invites interested investors, analysts, private shareholders and members of the press to attend the online presentation of the Executive Board on the occasion of the publication of the half-year report 2025.

In the webcast, CEO Pascal Klein and CFO Kai Winkelmann will provide an overview of the financial figures for the first six months of 2025, an update on the current business development as well as the company's outlook. There will also be a Q&A session following the presentation.

Key facts of the Pyrum webcast

Friday, 26 September 2025
Start: 11.00 a.m. (CEST)
Duration: 60 minutes
Language: English

Registration link for participants:

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG has revolutionised the recycling market for end-of-life tyres. Since 2008, the company has been developing an innovative thermolysis technology that enables end-of-life tyres and plastics tob e recycled with virtually no emissions. The process can recover high-quality products such as thermolysis oil and rCB (recovered Carbon Black), which are used by renowned partners such as BASF, Continental and Schwalbe to manufacture new products. In this way, the company closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate targets. Since 2020, the first plant at the company's headquarters in Dillingen/Saar has been in continuous operation, and two further plants have been added as part of the site expansion in 2024. Thanks to respected certificates such as REACH and ISCC Plus, the products are high-quality, sustainable and renewable. Pyrum has already received multiple awards for its innovative solutions and continues to research potential waste streams.

-p

Contact us

IR AG
Frederic Hilke
Phone: +49 221 9140 970
E-mail: ...

Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen / Saar
E-mail: ...


24.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Phone: +49 6831 959 480
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8
WKN: A2G8ZX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2203108

End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN24092025004691010666ID1110106356

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search