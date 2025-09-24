EQS-News: GBC AG / Key word(s): Conference

Invitation to the 16th International Investment Forum (IIF) / ONLINE on October 8, 2025

24.09.2025 / 14:11 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



GBC AG and Apaton Finance GmbH are pleased to invite you to participate online in the 16th International Investment Forum (IIF) on October 8, 2025, starting at 09:55 am (CEST).



The International Investment Forum is a digital live investor conference, offering direct access to listed companies from Europe and North America. In total, 20 international companies present their business models, current figures and their outlook for the future. The presenting companies are active in future-oriented sectors such as:



- Industry and CleanTech

- Medical Technology and Biotechnology

- Resources and Energy

- Software and Artificial Intelligence

- Security Services

- Investments and Holdings



Manuel Hölzle, CEO GBC AG and Chief Analyst, explains regarding the conference:

“With the 16th IIF, we are consistently continuing our successful conference series. 20 international companies from Europe and North America present their business models, current figures and their outlook for the future – ranging from digitalization to raw materials. Once again, we are building a bridge between investors and exciting listed companies, underlining the growing importance of global capital market communication.”



Mario Hose, CEO Apaton Finance GmbH, adds:

“The IIF stands for direct and efficient dialogue – regardless of location or time zone. The 16th edition also gives investors the opportunity to gain live insights into 20 high-profile companies active in future-oriented sectors such as energy, technology, or mining. We are delighted to present this strong international line-up and to further expand the exchange.”



Moderators Lyndsay Malchuk, Matthias Greiffenberger and Julien Desrosiers will guide through the program.



Participating companies:

- Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068) – Germany

- Energy S.p.A (ISIN: IT0005500712) – Italy

- INDUS Holding AG (ISIN: DE0006200108) – Germany

- SDM SE (ISIN: DE000A3CM708) – Germany

- Naoo AG (ISIN: CH1323306329) – Germany

- Net Digital AG (ISIN: DE000A2BPK34) – Germany

- RATIONAL AG (ISIN: DE0007010803) – Germany

- Power Metallic Mines Inc. (ISIN: CA73929R1055) - Canada

- Graphano Energy Ltd. (ISIN: CA38867G2053) – Canada

- FINEXITY AG NA O.N. (ISIN: DE000A40ET88) – Germany

- dynaCERT Inc. (ISIN: CA26780A1084) – Canada

- Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (ISIN: CA3799005093) – Canada

- Almonty Industries Inc. (ISIN: CA0203987072) – Canada

- Pasinex Resources Limited (ISIN: CA70260R1082) – Canada

- BioNxt Solutions Inc. (ISIN: CA0909741062) - Canada

- First Nordic Metals Corp. (ISIN: CA33583M1077) - Canada

- Desert Gold Inc. (ISIN: CA25039N4084) – Canada

- Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (ISIN: CA8283344098) -Canada

- Sranan Gold Corp. (ISIN: CA85238C1086) – Canada

- Samara Asset Group plc (ISIN: MT0001770107) – Malta

- Samara Asset Group plc (ISIN: MT0001770107) – Malta



The full program with all presentation times for the 16th IIF on October 8, 2025 can be found at:

👉



👉 Register here for free and sign up directly:

#/registration



Participation is free of charge and MiFID II-compliant.



We look forward to your participation.



Your team at

GBC AG and Apaton Finance GmbH

24.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

