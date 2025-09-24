Techmediabreaks Powerbank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: 103) Advances Beta Partnership With Intellistake On Enterprise AI Suite

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of PowerBank Corporation

PowerBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: 103) , announced continued progress in its partnership with Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) as a closed beta partner for IntelliScope, Intellistake's modular enterprise AI suite. The first enterprise-facing agent is designed for the energy sector, with capabilities including site analysis for renewable projects, regulatory and market monitoring, and intelligence summaries supported by decentralized infrastructure. PowerBank will provide long-term testing and feedback during beta development, with IntelliScope's current phase focused on a scoping exercise to tailor functionality to PowerBank's needs before a customized interface is built. The program aims to enhance decision-making and efficiency across data-intensive industries, with future updates expected as modules progress.

About PowerBank

PowerBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The Company develops solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading North America markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts built.

