Cryptonewsbreaks Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) To Tokenize Shares On Solana Blockchain

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) is partnering with fintech firm Superstate to enable tokenization of its common shares on the Solana blockchain through the Opening Bell platform. The initiative will allow shareholders to move FORD stock on-chain for 24/7 trading, real-time settlement, and enhanced global liquidity. Forward also plans to take an equity stake in Superstate and collaborate on future product development, reinforcing its commitment to building on-chain capital markets infrastructure. The company is working with Solana-based protocols Drift, Kamino, and Jupiter Lend to establish tokenized FORD equity as eligible collateral across their platforms.

“This partnership reflects the continued execution of our vision to make Forward Industries an on-chain-first company, including tokenizing our equity directly on the Solana mainnet,” Kyle Samani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Forward Industries, stated in the news release.“By bringing public shares of FORD onto the Opening Bell platform and taking an equity stake in Superstate, we are reinforcing our conviction that Solana will sit at the core of capital markets while giving our shareholders direct participation in the future tokenized economy.”

To read the full press release, visit

About Forward Industries Inc.

Forward Industries Inc. is a global design company serving top tier medical and technology companies. For over 60 years the company has been successful in developing and producing a portfolio of outstanding products for some of the world's leading companies and brands. In September 2025, Forward Industries initiated a Solana treasury strategy dedicated to acquiring SOL and increasing SOL-per-share through bespoke strategies and active management of the company's treasury. The company's Solana treasury strategy is supported by industry leading investors and operating partners, including Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital.

For more information on the company's Solana treasury strategy, visit href="" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer forwardindustrie .

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by IBN