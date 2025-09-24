Investornewsbreaks Mcewen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Signs Collaboration Agreement With IFC To Advance Los Azules Copper Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) McEwen (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) announced that its subsidiary McEwen Copper Inc. has signed a collaboration agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, to align the Los Azules copper project in Argentina with IFC's environmental, social, and governance standards. The partnership supports potential future debt and equity financing as part of McEwen Copper's broader strategy for the project, one of the world's largest undeveloped copper deposits. With Environmental Impact Declaration approval secured and a feasibility study expected by October 2025, Los Azules is positioned to begin construction following final engineering and financing, advancing sustainable mining practices that emphasize transparency, lower carbon emissions, and community benefits.

To view the full press release, visit

About McEwen Inc.

McEwen Inc. is a gold and silver producer with operations in the Americas: Nevada (USA), Canada, Mexico, and Argentina. In addition, the company holds 46.4% of McEwen Copper, developer of the advanced-stage Los Azules copper project. Los Azules aims to be Argentina's first regenerative copper mine, targeting carbon neutrality by 2038. A June 2023 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) estimates a $2.7 billion after-tax NPV (8%) at $3.75/lb Cu, a 27-year mine life, and copper resources of 10.9 billion lbs at 0.40% Cu Indicated plus 26.7 billion lbs at 0.31% Cu Inferred. For PEA details, visit McEwen's press release .

The company's shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol“MUX”.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MUX are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN