Investornewsbreaks Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN) (Cboe CA: CYBN) Highlights Clinical And Regulatory Milestones, Prepares For Upcoming Catalysts

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Cybin (NYSE American: CYBN) (Cboe CA: CYBN) , a clinical-stage breakthrough neuropsychiatry company, outlined key advancements across its proprietary drug discovery platforms and upcoming milestones. The Company emphasized its intellectual property portfolio extending through 2041 and its scalable manufacturing partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific for the CYB003 program. Key near- and mid-term catalysts include topline data from the CYB004 Phase 2 program in generalized anxiety disorder (Q1 2026), topline readouts from the CYB003 Phase 3 APPROACH study in major depressive disorder (Q4 2026), initiation of the Phase 3 EMBRACE study (Q4 2025) with approvals across multiple international sites, and ongoing enrollment in the EXTEND long-term safety study. Earlier Phase 2 data from CYB003 demonstrated 100% response rates and 71% remission rates maintained at 12 months, with CYB003 having FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for expedited development.

To view the full press release, visit

About Cybin

Cybin(R) is a late-stage breakthrough neuropsychiatry company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative next-generation treatment options to address the large unmet need for people who suffer from mental health conditions.

With promising class leading data, Cybin is working to change the mental health treatment landscape through the introduction of novel drugs that provide effective and durable results for patients. The Company is currently developing CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocin analog, in Phase 3 studies for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder that has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated N, N-dimethyltryptamine molecule in a Phase 2 study for generalized anxiety disorder. The Company also has a research pipeline of investigational, 5-HT-receptor focused compounds.

Founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CYBN are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN