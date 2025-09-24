Networknewsbreaks Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: STRW) CEO Featured On IBN's Bell2bell Podcast

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSE AMERICAN: STRW)a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on skilled nursing and healthcare-related properties, was featured on IBN's latest Bell2Bell Podcast episode with Chairman and CEO Moishe Gubin. Gubin detailed the company's structure, asset mix across 10 states, and leadership team's operating background, which provides a strategic edge in evaluating tenants and stabilizing assets. He also emphasized Strawberry Fields' consistent performance, noting 10 years of uninterrupted rent collection, no loan write-offs, and an 11% annual growth in per-share value through disciplined reinvestment, positioning the stock as a conservative investment with steady yield.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 142 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 15,500+ beds, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 142 healthcare facilities comprise 130 skilled nursing facilities, 10 assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

