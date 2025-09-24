Southwire Partners With Current/OS

MENAFN - 3BL) Southwire Company, LLC, North America's leading wire and cable manufacturer, has entered a partnership with Foundation Current/OS, a global non-profit partnership foundation promoting direct current (DC) safety, standards and advancement across the electrical industry.

This unique partnership positions Southwire at the forefront of advancing DC technologies, a critical piece of progressing the company's strategic verticals in key fields.

Current/OS has united leaders in the electrical industry with the mission of amplifying safety, establishing standards and enhancing energy resilience in DC technologies. The organization gives manufacturers and stakeholders a seat at the table to learn and share ideas in emerging fields powered by DC.

In this partnership, Southwire is helping shape future grid standards while promoting innovation through its research and development (R&D) efforts. By joining Current/OS, Southwire will be able to use its expertise as an industry leader to accelerate scalable adoption of DC systems across in use cases like data centers, hybrid architectures and microgrids.

Thanks to the company's deep knowledge and experience in electrification, industrial services and utility modernization, Southwire will have a place in the foundation's technical, marketing, education and certification working groups.

To learn more about Current/OS, visit currentos . For the latest sustainability news and information from Southwire, visit southwire/sustainability .