Southwire Partners With Current/OS
This unique partnership positions Southwire at the forefront of advancing DC technologies, a critical piece of progressing the company's strategic verticals in key fields.
Current/OS has united leaders in the electrical industry with the mission of amplifying safety, establishing standards and enhancing energy resilience in DC technologies. The organization gives manufacturers and stakeholders a seat at the table to learn and share ideas in emerging fields powered by DC.
In this partnership, Southwire is helping shape future grid standards while promoting innovation through its research and development (R&D) efforts. By joining Current/OS, Southwire will be able to use its expertise as an industry leader to accelerate scalable adoption of DC systems across in use cases like data centers, hybrid architectures and microgrids.
Thanks to the company's deep knowledge and experience in electrification, industrial services and utility modernization, Southwire will have a place in the foundation's technical, marketing, education and certification working groups.
To learn more about Current/OS, visit currentos . For the latest sustainability news and information from Southwire, visit southwire/sustainability .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment