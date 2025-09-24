Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SCS Standards And Assurance Systems Releases Revised SCS 106 Verification Standard For Recycling Operations For Public Review

SCS Standards And Assurance Systems Releases Revised SCS 106 Verification Standard For Recycling Operations For Public Review


2025-09-24 02:01:17
(MENAFN- 3BL) EMERYVILLE, Calif., September 24, 2025 /3BL/ - SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is pleased to announce that version 5.0 of the SCS-106 Verification Standard for Recycling Operations is now available for public review.

SCS-106 has been updated from its previous 2014 version as a verification standard, rather than a certification standard. The standard has been restructured and simplified overall and now looks at the previous 12 months of data for recycling operations to verify that a recycling facility is diverting waste from landfill, incineration, or permanent storage by processing waste (reclaimed material) into usable material (recycled output). As a result, the name has changed from SCS-106 Recycling Program Standard, to SCS-106 Verification Standard for Recycling Operations.

SCS-106 fits into the larger ecosystem of SCS' circularity standards, complementing the SCS Certification Standard for Zero Waste (SCS-110) and the SCS Certification Standard for Recycled Content (SCS-103).

The public is welcome to comment on the SCS-106 version 5.0 updates until November 5th, 2025. To submit comments, please reach out to ... , or please visit our website.

About SCS Standards and Assurance Systems

SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is an organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Victoria Norman

Executive Director

Send an email

MENAFN24092025007202015466ID1110106259

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search