Global Reach, Local Impact: The Power Of SPARKTM In 2025

MENAFN - 3BL) Volunteerism is a cornerstone at the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. Through its skills-based and non-skills-based employee volunteer program, SPARKTM, the company is committed to giving back to the communities where it operates. Employees are able to volunteer up to 16 hours of paid volunteer time annually, supporting causes they care about through a wide range of activities. These include the company's own science education programs, science expos, site tours, civic events and its annual global food drive.

“Since launching SPARKTM in 2016, we have seen a significant growth in employee participation and engagement,” said Melissa Hackmeier, Global Head of Employee & Community Engagement, Sustainability & Social Business Innovation at MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.“Volunteering not only strengthens our communities, but it also helps our people grow as leaders, collaborators and changemakers.”

In 2025, SPARKTM continues to ignite curiosity. In just the first half of the year, the program has reached over 55,000 students in 26 countries, thanks to the dedication of 2,600 employees who have contributed 14,439 volunteer hours. Through hands-on science education and community engagement, SPARKTM is inspiring the next generation of scientists and reinforcing the company's commitment to building a more sustainable future.

Curiosity Cube

In the first half of 2025, 684 employees from the company volunteered 4,051 hours at the Curiosity Cube, a mobile science lab designed to bring hands-on STEM experiences directly to students. This innovative lab has helped 18,223 students envision themselves as STEM professionals. This year, SPARKTM volunteers are introducing students to the world of artificial intelligence (AI). The Curiosity Cube also expanded its reach beyond North America and Europe to a new continent, Africa, bringing science education to even more communities.

"One of the best parts of volunteering with the Curiosity Cube is showing students that STEM careers are within their reach,“ said Natalie Randolph, Curiosity Cube Manager at MilliporeSigma.“In the mobile science lab, they see scientists who look like them, and they start to picture themselves in these careers."

Curiosity Labs ®

SPARKTM volunteers are also making an impact through Curiosity Labs® bringing hands-on science to life in classrooms around the world. This year, they're offering 11 options from the Curiosity Labs® lesson library, including a new lesson on AI in Drug Discovery. Since the beginning of the year, 491 employees have delivered 416 lessons, reaching 9,189 students. Volunteers are also making use of the newly opened Curiosity Labs® STEM Center at the company's Darmstadt, Germany headquarters, which offers the Curiosity Labs® lessons on site.

Volunteer, Renée Laliberte, Engineer and Business Manager at MilliporeSigma, helped with a school visit to the company's Lenexa, Kansas facility. During the visit, Laliberte brought students into the world of a scientist for the day. When asked what she enjoyed most about the experience, Laliberte said, "This experience went well beyond teaching science, it fostered the students' curiosity, confidence and problem-solving skills that they can use every day."

GirlStart and SPARKTM

MilliporeSigma employees are helping guide girls towards STEM futures through their continued support of Girlstart , one of the company's Signature Partners. Signature Partnerships are large-scale, long-term collaborations designed to create meaningful, lasting impact in the communities where employees live and work.

Earlier this year, Khadija Ben Hammada , Member of the Executive Board and Chief People Officer at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, joined her Human Resources team at the company's Burlington, Massachusetts facility for a team building event to create STEM kits for local Girlstart campers.

“Partnering with Girlstart through SPARKTM is a meaningful way for our employees to help empower young learners to explore STEM,” said Hammada.“By assembling STEM kits, we're fueling hands-on experiences that spark curiosity and make science more accessible at a formative age.”

2025 Goals

By the end of 2025, the company aims to have over 5,000 employees across 30 countries, contributing 35,000 volunteer hours and engaging more than 115,000 young minds.

To learn more about SPARKTM and other employee volunteer initiatives from MilliporeSigma, visit the company's sustainability & social business innovation page .