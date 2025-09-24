C&G Regulatory Solutions: From Start-Up To Trusted Partner In Just Four Years

C&G Compliance Consultants

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Since its incorporation in 2021, C&G Regulatory Solutions has transformed from a boutique start-up into one of the most trusted compliance consultancies serving the financial services industry. In just four years, the firm has combined exceptional growth with an expanding client base that now includes internationally recognised financial institutions, new entrants to the UK market, and global regulatory authorities.C&G has enjoyed exceptional growth in the four years since it was founded. From its first year of trading, the business achieved a three-fold increase the following year, with revenues expanding by more than 230% year-on-year. Growth then continued with a further 32% uplift the following year, consolidating C&G's reputation as one of the UK's fastest-growing specialist compliance consultancies. This trajectory reflects not just strong commercial performance, but the ability to scale expertise rapidly, deliver consistently, and capture market share in an increasingly competitive industry.C&G's early revenues, driven by the founding team's professional network, were reinvested to fuel a new growth engine: organic business development. That investment is now paying dividends, with a steadily increasing number of unique clients serviced year-on-year.The firm's client roster now spans the full spectrum of financial services, including:.Internationally recognised financial institutions.Dynamic new market entrants.Fintech firms and trading venues.Electronic money and payment institutions.International regulatory authoritiesThis breadth underscores C&G's growing reputation as a consultancy capable of handling complex mandates with authority and clarity.Director Lewis Gurry commented:“From day one, our mission has been to strip away regulatory complexity and give clients advice they can act on with confidence. Our success since 2021 is testament to the trust we've earned, the expertise we bring, and the value we deliver across every engagement.”The firm has advised on matters ranging from FCA authorisations and prudential compliance to governance frameworks, CASS oversight, and wind-down planning. Its track record demonstrates not just technical proficiency but also the ability to deliver strategic regulatory guidance at the highest level.As C&G enters its next chapter, its focus is on:.Expanding its authorisations and regulatory change practice.Growing its client community, bringing C&G's pragmatic and high-quality compliance expertise to an ever-wider share of the UK and international market.Continuing to shape the regulatory agenda through thought leadership and client partnershipsBacked by a record of continued growth and a reputable client base, C&G is poised to consolidate its position as a leading force in regulatory consultancy, setting the standard for clarity and client trust.About C&G Regulatory SolutionsFounded in 2021, C&G Regulatory Solutions is a London-based compliance consultancy supporting firms across financial services. The firm provides bespoke regulatory services, including FCA authorisations, governance frameworks, prudential compliance, and ongoing advisory support.

