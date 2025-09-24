Deepak Sharma And AFL Aircraft Finance Lease Ltd. Redefine Aviation Finance With Blockchain And Digital Innovation

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global business executive Deepak Sharma is announcing a bold new initiative to bring blockchain and digital innovation into the heart of aviation finance. As CEO of AFL Aircraft Finance Lease Ltd. and Chief Commercial Officer of AFG Aviation Ireland, Sharma is leading a movement to make aircraft leasing more transparent, efficient, and resilient by applying blockchain, smart contracts, and real-time digital analytics to one of the most complex sectors in the world.“The announcement we are making today is about redefining what trust and accountability look like in aviation finance,” Sharma said.“AFL is not simply experimenting with new tools. We are embedding technology into the very fabric of our leasing operations to ensure every partner has confidence in every transaction.”For decades, aviation finance has been a field where technical risk, volatile markets, and contractual disputes create uncertainty for airlines, lessors, and investors. Deepak Sharma, who has more than twenty years of international aviation leadership, views digital transformation as a way to eliminate doubt while reinforcing accountability across the supply chain.“Technology should never be viewed as a shortcut. It should be a safeguard,” Sharma added.“Blockchain and artificial intelligence provide a level of clarity and foresight that helps everyone involved in aviation finance make decisions with confidence. When trust is strengthened, the entire industry benefits.”FROM TECHNICAL ROOTS TO GLOBAL LEADERSHIPDeepak Sharma founded AFL in 2019 after a career that included senior executive roles at AJW Group and as President of Integrated Solutions at a global aviation services provider. Earlier in his journey he served as Engineering Director at UK International Airlines, successfully launching its operations and engineering department, and earned recognition for his leadership in technical innovation. His early experience with British Aerospace and Brymon Airways Engineering, a subsidiary of British Airways, gave him the foundation to understand aviation from the inside out.Now leading AFL, Sharma combines that technical depth with commercial vision. The company has quickly become a trusted partner to major aircraft and engine lessors by delivering financing solutions that are both innovative and practical. AFL applies blockchain to create digital contracts that cannot be altered, reducing disputes and ensuring every agreement is clear to all parties. Artificial intelligence allows the company to assess asset value, maintenance schedules, and operational performance in real time, helping clients reduce risk and control costs.“Blockchain gives us a single, reliable source of truth,” Sharma said.“When combined with predictive analytics, our partners are no longer guessing about the future of their assets. They are making decisions backed by evidence and data.”A STEADY HAND IN VOLATILE TIMESThe aviation sector continues to face turbulence from economic shifts, supply chain challenges, and new sustainability demands. AFL is positioning itself as a steady hand in these conditions. Sharma believes that trust, more than anything, will determine which companies succeed.“In uncertain times, people look for stability,” Sharma said.“Our responsibility is to remove as much uncertainty as possible. By creating transparency through digital tools, AFL helps airlines, lessors, and investors focus on growth rather than risk.”This philosophy has not only guided AFL but has also shaped Sharma's reputation in the industry. Recognized as a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society, he is respected as both a technologist and a leader whose word carries weight. Colleagues often describe him as a bridge between innovation and tradition, someone who understands that digital solutions must serve people first.BUILDING FOR THE FUTUREAs the aviation industry adapts to new regulations and sustainability targets, Sharma is convinced that companies who embrace digital trust will be the ones who thrive. AFL continues to invest in tools that make leasing simpler and more reliable, but its mission is ultimately rooted in values.“Aviation is an industry that depends on trust at every level, from passengers stepping onto an aircraft to investors placing capital into fleets,” Sharma said.“At AFL, our goal is to make sure that trust is never in question. Every innovation we deliver is designed to make the system more transparent, more accountable, and more reliable for the future.”With this announcement, AFL Aircraft Finance Lease Ltd. is positioning itself as one of the first aviation finance companies to fully integrate blockchain and predictive analytics into its operations, signaling a turning point for the global aviation leasing industry.ABOUT AFL AIRCRAFT FINANCE LEASE LTD.AFL Aircraft Finance Lease Ltd., founded in 2019 and headquartered in London, provides innovative financing solutions for the global aviation and aerospace industries. The company partners with leading aircraft and engine lessors to deliver transparent leasing services supported by blockchain technology, predictive analytics, and smart contracts.AFL is led by CEO Deepak Sharma , a visionary executive with more than two decades of leadership across aviation, aerospace, and finance. Sharma has built a reputation for driving revenue growth and innovation in some of the most challenging markets in the world. His career includes senior roles at British Aerospace, AJW Group, and as President of Integrated Solutions at a global aviation services provider. He is a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society and widely recognized for his expertise in bridging technical, commercial, and contractual challenges. At AFL and AFG Aviation Ireland, Sharma continues to set the standard for integrity-driven innovation, ensuring that every client engagement is built on trust and long-term value.

Deepak Sharma

AFL Aircraft Finance Lease Ltd.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.