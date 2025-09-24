Gajraj Rao Recalls Meeting Ram Kapoor For The First Time: Got Cold, Distant Glances From Him

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Bollywood actor Gajraj Rao is currently riding high on the success of his latest release, "Jolly LLB 3". Rao, who shared the screen with Bollywood and television actor Ram Kapoor in the movie, shared an anecdote straight from his first meeting with Kapoor, 14 years ago.

Sharing the experience on his social media account, Rao wrote,“Ram Kapoor is not just an actor; he is an outstanding actor - a human cyclone. His charismatic personality can take over any room, any film set.”

He further added,“I first noticed him around 25 years ago in Mira Nair's *Monsoon Wedding and later in Sudhir Mishra's *Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi*, where I too had a small cameo alongside Saurabh Shukla. A few years down the line, I watched him in Motwane's *Udaan* - and instantly became a fan of his craft.

Sharing his rendezvous with Kapoor, Rao writes,“Cut to 2011: I finally met him in person during a promo shoot for his mega TV show *Bade Achhe Lagte Hain*. I was thrilled - here I was, about to direct one of my favourite actors and one of the biggest TV stars of that era. But instead of a warm smile, I got cold, distant glances from Ram.

His co-star Sakshi Tanwar was cooperative and open to ideas for the TVC; Ram, however, wasn't.” He elaborated,“After the first shot, he firmly told me he would perform only the way Ekta Kapoor, the producer, had visualised his character - not the way I was explaining. Suddenly, I was in a tight spot, with the entire unit staring at me. For a moment, I felt like Premnath facing Pran in *Bobby*”

Elaborating on his embarrassment, Rao wrote,“I nearly surrendered but then gathered courage and politely requested Ram to give me one option to take - the version I had already discussed with Sony's marketing head, Mr Danish Khan, during our pre-production meeting.” He added how Ram finally gave in after much persuasion.“Ram reluctantly agreed,* revealed Rao.

“We finished the take, and I moved on, silently cursing my situation and promising myself never to work with him again. But ten minutes later, I felt a tap on my shoulder. It was Ram. He admitted, with disarming honesty, that after watching the monitor, he realised my interpretation was indeed correct.” Lauding Rams' grace as an actor and human, Rao said, "And just like that, the man I had judged arrogant all morning transformed into the most collaborative and graceful actor on set." The rest of the day was a breeze - the promos worked beautifully, and the show went on to be a runaway hit.”

Striking a metaphor, Rao wrote,“That day I realised Ram is like a coconut - tough on the outside, but tender at heart. He speaks his mind, unfiltered, but at the core, he is warm, gracious, and a delight to work with.” He further reflected on his experience with Ram while working in Jolly LLB 3 and said,“Cut to 2024: I was back on set with Ram for *Jolly LLB 3*. He is still outspoken, still unfiltered, but beneath that, he is like an enthusiastic teenager - always eager to explore, always full of energy. On the shooting floor, his presence is electric.”

Applauding Kapoor's work in the movie, Gajraj Rao wrote,“As Hari Bhai Khaitan's defence lawyer in *Jolly LLB 3*, Ram is outstanding. His final courtroom argument is delivered with finesse and class. He lights up the screen with every frame."

He further urged fans to watch the movie, especially for Tam Kapoor's fine acting skills.“Watch Jolly LLB 3 for Ram Kapoor's shining performance - in a theatre near you,” he wrote. Jolly LLB 3 stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Gajraj Rao, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal characters.

It also stars Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi. The movie that released recently has been garnering positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

–IANS

rd/