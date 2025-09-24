Daily Brief, September 24: From Pahalgam Arrest, Ladakh Protests To Railway Bonus - Top 10 Headlines Today

From terror crackdowns in Kashmir to entertainment milestones, India witnessed diverse developments on September 24. J & K Police made the first arrest in the Pahalgam attack probe, while Ladakh saw violent statehood protests where activist Sonam Wangchuk appealed for peace. At UNHRC, Pakistan was slammed for backing terror networks. The Cabinet cleared a 78-day railway bonus and major projects, while ICRA projected a 10-15% dip in AC sales due to extended rainfall. In sports, Irfan Pathan recalled India's 2007 T20 World Cup win, while Kerala planned a roadshow for Lionel Messi. Cinema saw Pawan Kalyan's OG surpass Pushpa 2 records, and A.R. Rahman won a copyright case. Here's a brief of top 10 headlines today:

1. First Arrest in Pahalgam Attack Case: J & K Police Nab Key TRF Operative Behind Terror Logistics

In a major breakthrough, Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested an accused in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack. The man, identified as Mohammad Kataria, allegedly provided logistical support and weapons to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists. The arrest follows the analysis of equipment and weapons recovered from LeT terrorists killed during Operation Mahadev, which helped investigators trace Kataria's involvement. Kataria, a resident of South Kashmir, was taken into custody by Srinagar police, produced in court, and sent to judicial custody. Officials have confirmed that further interrogation will be conducted as part of the ongoing probe led by the J & K Police and National Investigation Agency (NIA).

This is the first major arrest in the Pahalgam terror attack investigation since Operation Mahadev, which targeted several LeT operatives involved in planning and executing the attack. The breakthrough comes amid heightened security measures following previous counter-terror operations in the region, including Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure across Pakistan.

2. Ladakh Statehood Protests: Sonam Wangchuk Appeals for Peace After Clashes

Leh city in Ladakh witnessed violent clashes on Wednesday morning after protesters demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards took to the streets. The demonstration, called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), turned violent as angry crowds attacked the BJP office and set vehicles, including a police van, on fire. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, leading the peaceful hunger strikes, appealed for calm ahead of October 6 talks.

On the 15th day of his fast, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk expressed deep sadness over the outbreak of violence in Leh, where offices and police vehicles were set on fire amid widespread protests. He said the unrest was triggered after two hunger strikers, on a 35-day fast, were hospitalized in critical condition, sparking public anger and a shutdown across Leh. Thousands of young people, frustrated by five years of unemployment and lack of democratic rights, joined the protests.

3. Pakistan Exposed at UNHRC for Backing Terror in Kashmir

At the 60th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Shah Faisal Mohammad, a representative of ECO-FAWN society, while addressing the Council, raised alarm over what he described as a "gruesome terror attack" and a "blatant violation of international human rights and humanitarian law," referring to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 sponsored by Pakistani terrorist organisations. Shah stated that civilians had been targeted merely for exercising their fundamental freedoms, the right to travel, freedom of movement, and freedom of religion.

"Human rights cannot exist side by side with organised terror," Shah stated, warning that such attacks were part of a deliberate pattern of violence aimed at destabilising peace, dividing communities, and suppressing freedoms in the region.

India urged the Council to confront the global infrastructure that supports terrorism. This includes cross-border financing, training camps abroad, ideological networks, and the safe sanctuaries that allow extremist groups to operate with impunity. "The network must be dismantled completely. No terror group should have safe havens, media platforms or political coverage," Shah stated.

4. Terrorist Hideout Busted in Kulgam's Brinal Forest, Indian Army Recovers Material

Security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout in Brinal forest area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district. Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team of the Indian Army and police launched a search operation in the village. During the operation, a hideout was unearthed and subsequently destroyed on the spot.

Officials reportedly confirmed that a gas cylinder and other incriminating material were recovered from the site. The discovery points to ongoing attempts by militants to re-establish infrastructure in the region. Searches in the surrounding area are still underway to ensure no further hideouts or weapons caches are present.

5. Cabinet Approves 78-Day Bonus for Railway Staff, Maritime Boost and Major Bihar Projects

Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved payment of Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) of 78 days for Rs 1865.68 crore to 10,91,146 railway employees, in recognition of the excellent performance by the railway staff. Payment of PLB to eligible railway employee is made each year before the Durga Puja / Dussehra holidays. This year also, PLB amount equivalent to 78 days' wages is being paid to about 10.91 lakh non-gazetted railway employees.

The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways. The maximum payable amount of PLB equivalent to 78 days' wages for each eligible railway employee is Rs.17,951. The above amount will be paid to various categories, of railway staff like Track maintainers, Loco Pilots, Train Managers (Guard), Station Masters, Supervisors, Technicians, Technician Helpers, Pointsman, Ministerial Staff and other Group 'C' staff.

6. India AC Sales to Drop 10-15% in 2025-26 Amid Unseasonal Rainfall: ICRA Report

Room air condition sales volume are expected to decline 10-15 per cent in 2025-26 in India, with extended rainfall experienced during the peak demand season, according to a report by rating agency ICRA. Indian room air-conditioner (RAC) industry volumes are expected at 11.0-11.5 million units in 2025-26, from a record 12.5-13.0 million units in 2024-25.

Demands for room ACs were hit due to an extended period of unseasonal rains seen during the peak demand season of April-July in North and Central India. However, according to the rating agency, a partial recovery is expected in the second half of 2025-26, especially from southern and western regions, driven by forecasts of a warmer summer in 2026.

Moreover, ICRA projects the reduction in the goods and services tax (GST) rate to more than offset the price rise related to the implementation of the new Star label guidelines in January 2026, boosting pre-buying in the next quarter.

7. Ex-India Cricketer Irfan Pathan Takes Dig at Pakistan while Reminiscing 2007 T20 World Cup Triumph

September 24 holds a special place in Indian cricket history. On this day in 2007, India lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by five runs in a thrilling final at Johannesburg. In 2025, members of that historic side looked back with pride and nostalgia. Player of the Final, Irfan Pathan, who picked up 3/16 to earn the Man of the Match award, remembered how India's domination over Pakistan in T20Is began on that day. "What a day it was back in 2007. Where our World Cup dream was fulfilled. Beating Pakistan on regular basis started there in T20 cricket," Pathan said on X, taking a subtle jibe at the arch-rivals.

Yuvraj Singh, whose exploits in the tournament are etched in cricketing folklore, posted a story on his Instagram handle. "Some memories never fade and this is definitely one of them! A proud moment that united a nation in joy and pride. Throwback to this memorable 2007 World Cup win," Yuvraj said.

8. Lionel Messi's Kerala Visit: Govt Planning Roadshow for Argentina Fans Without Tickets

The Kerala government has planned a roadshow featuring Lionel Messi and the Argentina team to give fans without match tickets an opportunity to see the football legend. Discussions with organizers are underway, and a final decision will be announced soon. Venue Manager Hector Daniel Cabrera, who inspected the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, team accommodation, and security arrangements, expressed satisfaction with the facilities. He also met Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, who confirmed that the roadshow proposal is being actively considered.

In a social media post, Minister P Rajeev said that plans were underway to give fans without match tickets a chance to see Messi during a roadshow.“A final decision on this will be taken soon, ensuring Kerala shares this historic moment with all,” he added. If approved, the roadshow is expected to turn Kochi's streets into a massive celebration, with thousands of fans lining up for a glimpse of the World Cup-winning captain.

9. Pawan Kalyan's OG Breaks Pushpa 2's Advance Booking Records

Right now, `OG` mania is sweeping the Telugu states. With just one day to go, fans and the general audience are hyped. The trailer boosted expectations, causing a frenzy in advance bookings. Pushpa 2` had huge pan-India hype, which showed in its advance sales. While `OG` isn't on that global scale, it's creating a stir in the Telugu states, breaking `Pushpa 2` records.

`OG` is shattering `Pushpa 2` records across the Telugu states. While it may not beat `Pushpa 2` elsewhere, it's a sensation in North America with over $3M in advance sales.

10. Delhi High Court Clears A.R. Rahman in Veera Raja Veera Copyright Case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday overturned a single-judge ruling that had held A.R. Rahman's composition“Veera Raja Veera” from the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan 2 to be identical to“Shiva Stuti”, a piece associated with the junior Dagar brothers-Ustad Nasir Zahiruddin Dagar and Ustad Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar.

A division bench comprising Justices C. Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla observed that the earlier ruling by Justice Prathiba M. Singh had incorrectly assumed that since the junior Dagar brothers had performed the composition, they must also have been the original composers. The bench noted that such an assumption would require rewriting the definition of“composer” under the Copyright Act. Without delving into the infringement aspect, the judges therefore allowed Rahman's appeal.