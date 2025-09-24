Professor of Competition Law and Economics, Queen Mary University of London

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Professor Ioannis Kokkoris was appointed as Director of the Centre for Commercial Law Studies at Queen Mary University of London in September 2022. He holds a Chair in Competition Law and Economics. He is also an Ordinary Member (Judge) of the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal.

He served as the Dean for International for the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences between 2020-2022 and as the Director General of QMUL Paris at Queen Mary between 2021-2022. Professor Kokkoris' main research interests span all areas of competition law and policy including comparative competition law/economics and policy focusing on EU, US, BRICS and ASEAN. He is also focusing on issues of national security concerns and FDI in US, UK and EU. Professor Kokkoris has formerly served at the UK Office for Fair Trading (now UK Competition and Markets Authority), DG Competition, European Commission and US Federal Trade Commission.

Professor Kokkoris has led and worked on funded projects by the European Commission, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the World Bank, the OECD, the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe and other international institutions. He is a special advisor to a number of competition authorities globally and frequently advises companies on competition enforcement issues in a number of jurisdictions. Professor Kokkoris also delivers training programmes for companies, competition authorities and courts.

Professor Kokkoris has more than 100 publications including more than 22 authored/co-authored/edited books, more than 70 articles and 25 chapters in edited volumes. Professor Kokkoris is on the editorial board of various international journals, he frequently speaks at conferences globally and is frequently interviewed by international media. Professor Kokkoris holds a BSc Economics (Essex), MPhil Economics (Cantab), LLM (Warwick) and PhD in Competition Law (Kings College London) and has conducted research at Harvard Law School.

–present Professor of Competition Law and Economics, Queen Mary University of London

2004 Kings College London, Law

ExperienceEducation