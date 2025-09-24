Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Drones Strike Caspian Pipeline Consortium Office In Novorossiysk

Drones Strike Caspian Pipeline Consortium Office In Novorossiysk


2025-09-24 10:07:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Russian BBC servic , citing a statement from the company.

It is reported that as a result of the attack, there are seriously injured people who are not employees of the company in the building where the CPC office is located.

Earlier, Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratiev reported that drones had struck the city center near the Novorossiysk Hotel. Telegram channels published videos and reported damage to the hotel building and burning cars.

According to the regional administration's operational headquarters, two people were killed and six others were injured in the attack. In addition, it is claimed that 20 cars were damaged, three of which were completely burned out.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium connects oil fields in western Kazakhstan and Russian fields on the Caspian shelf with a marine terminal in Novorossiysk. The system is the main export route for Kazakh oil.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian oil refinery“Kirishsky” in the Leningrad region stopped the operation of a key unit after an attack by Ukrainian drones.

Illustrative photo: unsplash

MENAFN24092025000193011044ID1110105497

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search