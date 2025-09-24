Kirk Tech Solutions Unveils New Website, Showcasing Expanded Global IT Development And AI Capabiliti

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 22, 2025 8:19 am - Kirk Tech Solutions today announced the official launch of its new website at , reflecting the company's evolution and expanded technology offerings.

Portsmouth, NH – September 16, 2025 – Kirk Tech Solutions today announced the official launch of its new website at , reflecting the company's evolution and expanded technology offerings.

Founded in 2006, Kirk initially offered a broad range of marketing-focused technical services, including organic SEO, CRM integration, and web development. Over the years, the company has refined its focus toward advanced, large-scale development projects, including artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, complex relational databases, UI/UX design, mobile development, and e-commerce platforms such as Magento, Shopify, and WooCommerce.

Kirk's deep expertise in UI/UX, Cloud, Database and AI computing has allowed the company to tackle the toughest challenges that businesses are facing today. That includes mining existing organizational data so an organization can run more efficiently or find key insights into running their business. The company has also designed and developed many platforms that connect devices which may include medical or industrial devices to user portals. This allows industrial, financial and medical businesses to harness the power of their deployed IOT infrastructure.

“Our expansion, upgrades, and new hires demonstrate our commitment to delivering the highest-quality solutions for enterprise-level IT development,” said Nate Tennant, Founder of Kirk Tech Solutions.“Our deep technical expertise makes Kirk an ideal partner for companies seeking world-class development capabilities.”



About Kirk Tech Solutions

Established in 2006, Kirk Tech Solutions is a global digital technology and IT services firm with offices in Portsmouth, N.H., and New Delhi, India. The company specializes in multi-cloud architectures, database engineering, UI/UX design, and cybersecurity. Its comprehensive service offerings also include custom web development, SEO, paid digital marketing, content writing, cloud computing and IT consulting. Kirk Tech Solutions partners with clients across sectors such as technology, financial services, and healthcare-delivering both strategic and executional support for complex digital initiatives.

