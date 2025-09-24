BTCC Exchange Partners With NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. To Inspire Smarter Moves In Sports And Crypto

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world's longest-serving crypto exchange, debuts its partnership video with its brand ambassador and NBA superstar Jaren Jackson Jr. Following the exchange's partnership announcement with the Memphis Grizzlies forward in August 2025, this video represents a unique approach to authentic storytelling that bridges sports, music, and cryptocurrency trading.

Showcasing Jackson Jr.'s multi-dimensional identity as an elite NBA player, a music producer under his artist name Trip J, and a crypto trader , the video uniquely features his self-produced music from his 2025 EP "Zelle," including the standout track "Imitate," creating authentic content that reflects both the athlete's creative versatility.

The video explores Jackson Jr.'s unique lifestyle through three distinct modes: day mode showcasing his basketball dominance, night mode highlighting his music production in his home studio, where he's recorded over 150 tracks, and trading mode sharing his smart financial decisions through BTCC's platform.

"This collaboration with Jaren Jackson Jr. goes far beyond typical sports sponsorship," said Aaryn Ling, Head of Branding at BTCC Exchange. "We're telling authentic stories that bring out the creative energy and multi-dimensional thinking that defines both JJJ's approach to basketball and music, and BTCC's fresh perspective on cryptocurrency trading."

Building on this partnership, BTCC will launch the "JJJ Invites You to the Game" referral challenge starting September 25, 2025, offering 300,000 USDT in exclusive rewards to users who refer friends to deposit and trade on BTCC.

As part of its broader industry engagement, BTCC will also participate in TOKEN2049 Singapore and has launched a trading competition starting September 22, 2025, with prizes including an iPhone 17 Pro Max and a share of the 20,490 USDT prize pool, plus exclusive TOKEN2049 badges for BTCC users.

In further community initiatives, BTCC Exchange continues to demonstrate its commitment to social responsibility by sponsoring its third charity event of 2025, in collaboration with the Red Eagle Foundation, on October 9, featuring former Chelsea and England captain John Terry at the London Golf Club. This ongoing charitable partnership underscores BTCC's commitment to community support beyond the cryptocurrency space.

About BTCC Exchange

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange with the vision to make crypto trading reliable and accessible to everyone. With a strong presence in over 100 countries and regions and a user base of over 10 million, BTCC continues to deliver innovation, security, and an unmatched user experience in the cryptocurrency world.

As part of its commitment to connecting crypto with mainstream audiences, BTCC has partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as its global brand ambassador, bridging the gap between traditional sports and cryptocurrencies.

