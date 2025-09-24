Intel Publishes An AI-Focused Brief Covering Trust Stamp Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trust Stamp announces the publication of a Partnership Brief by Intel Corporation focused on Trust Stamp's“Protect” AI-powered identity platform

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI) announced the publication of a Partnership Brief by the Intel Corporation featuring Trust Stamp's privacy-first, real-time identity verification using AI-optimized biometrics.

Powered by Intel ® Xeon Scalable Processors ®, Trust Stamp ProtectTM provides real-time identity matching with high-throughput and low latency at scale, with deployment capability across cloud, edge and hybrid infrastructures. The platform utilizes quantized AI-models optimized using Intel's OpenVinoTM, reducing model size and latency and allowing deployment on resource-constrained environments.

Trust Stamp's Al-powered identity platform transforms traditional authentication with advanced facial biometrics, liveness detection, and privacy-preserving tokenization. Its biometric muti-factor authentication replaces vulnerable One-Time-Passwords (OTPs) with a frictionless, selfie-based experience that performs real-time 1:1 identity matching using irreversibly transformed identity tokens (IT2TM). Designed for scalability and speed, the solution minimizes latency and model size through quantization, enabling secure, low-friction authentication across digital banking, fintech, and KYC/AML workflows. With layered data protection and spoof-resistant verification, Trust Stamp empowers financial institutions to reduce fraud and meet compliance without compromising privacy.

Scott Francis, Chief Technology Officer of Trust Stamp commented,“With over one hundred financial institutions enrolled on our Orchestration Layer, we need to deliver flexible low friction solutions that minimize latency and model sizes without compromising capability. Working with Intel has allowed us to achieve both of these goals and deliver a next-generation identity authentication experience."

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure data, securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve a broader base of users worldwide.

With team members from twenty-two nationalities in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq: IDAI).

