Harris backs NY Democratic mayoral candidate Mamdani

2025-09-24 09:19:16
(MENAFN) On Monday, Kamala Harris, Ex-US Vice President, voiced her support for City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, and she highlighted as well other Democratic candidates all over the nation as future leaders.

During an interview, she was asked about Mamdani’s candidacy, which some Democrats member reluctant to support, Harris answered “as far as I’m concerned, he’s the Democratic nominee, and he should be supported.”

She stated “I support the Democrat in the race. Sure.” Pressured in case she supports Mamdani personally.

Meanwhile, Harris warned over concentrating solely on the New York race, drawing attention to other Democratic candidates.

She stated “he’s not the only star (in the party),” she also added that “there are people like Barbara Drummond in Mobile, Alabama, Helena Moreno in New Orleans. They’re all running for mayor too, and they are stars. So I hope that we don’t so over-index on New York City that we lose sight of the stars throughout our country who are right now running for mayor and many other offices.”

