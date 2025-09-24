Black Rock Coffee Bar Continues Expansion In Texas With New Katy Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Location Marks 23rd Store in the Houston Metro Area and 45th in Texas

Scottsdale, AZ, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, the Oregon-born boutique coffee chain celebrated for its specialty coffees, teas, smoothies, and signature Fuel® energy drinks, is growing its footprint in Texas with the opening of a new store in Katy.

The new location, at 1811 W Grand Parkway N, will open its doors on Thurs day, September 2 5 , treating guests to free 16-ounce drinks all day . Festivities will continue throughout the week with promotions including buy-one-get-one offers, sticker giveaways, and half-price food specials. This marks Black Rock's 2 3r d store in Greater Houston, 4 5 th in Texas , and underscores the brand's steady expansion throughout the Sunbelt region.

“Our momentum in Houston has been remarkable, and we're excited to extend our presence further in Katy,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar.“This community's welcoming spirit perfectly reflects our values, and we look forward to connecting with our new neighbors over great drinks and friendly service.”

With over 160 locations nationwide , Texas now represents more than a quarter of Black Rock's total portfolio, showcasing the state's role in the brand's rapid growth. Guests can also take advantage of the Black Rock Rewards app , where purchases-whether in-store, online, or in-app-earn“bolts” redeemable for free beverages. Recent menu additions, such as Egg Bites, are also included in the program.

The new Katy store features Black Rock's distinctive industrial-modern design, creating a relaxed environment where guests can sip, work, or gather with friends. The talented barista team is dedicated to delivering fast, friendly service while brightening each guest's day-a reflection of Black Rock Coffee Bar's mission to be a positive influence in every community it serves.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to over 160 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G's of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace. For more information, visit .

