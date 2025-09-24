Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Labour Ministry Urges Caution Amid Exceptional Weather Conditions

2025-09-24 09:11:39
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour has called on employers to exercise caution as exceptional weather conditions are expected across the country.

In a statement on social media post, it stressed the importance of adhering to occupational health and safety guidelines, and ensuring that all necessary protective measures are in place to safeguard workers during working hours.

The Ministry did not specify the nature of the exceptional weather changes expected in the coming hours.

Meanwhile, Qatar Meteorology Department, in a separate post, reported continuous fresh to strong Northwesterly winds affecting some areas.

