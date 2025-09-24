Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RS Digital Accelerates AI-Powered SEO Growth Two Months After Official Launch


2025-09-24 09:08:12
"“We anticipated that Google's AI Search would be the most significant shift since mobile-first indexing,” said Gareth Owen, Managing Director.“By dedicating a full year to testing and development, we ensured that when we launched in July, our clients would benefit from proven AI SEO strategies - not experimental guesswork.”"

Colne, Lancashire - September 24, 2025 - RS Digital, led by founder Gareth Owen, is proud to announce strong momentum following the official launch of its AI SEO agency services in July 2025. In just two months, the Lancashire-based agency has already onboarded a number of forward-thinking clients keen to future-proof their visibility in Google's new AI-powered Search.

The launch followed a 12-month research and development period , during which RS Digital fine-tuned its AI SEO strategies and tested structured content designed to perform in Google's Search Generative Experience (SGE).

Why Businesses Are Moving Quickly

With Google now integrating AI-driven results into everyday search, early adopters are securing valuable visibility in generative snippets, answer boxes, and voice search results . RS Digital's AI SEO service helps businesses adapt to this new environment before competitors gain the upper hand.

RS Digital's AI SEO Service Includes:

  • Structured schema markup & JSON for AI-ready content
  • Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO) and Generative Search Optimisation (GSO)
  • Conversational keyword research aligned with AI and voice queries
  • AI-optimised FAQ sections for featured snippets and voice assistants
  • Transparent client dashboard (“The Brain”) for real-time reporting

Next Phase of Growth

Since July, RS Digital has already helped clients strengthen their topical authority, lower cost-per-lead, and increase visibility in AI-driven search results . As of September, the agency is expanding its AI SEO rollout with new content frameworks, advanced FAQs, and AI-aligned link building strategies.

About RS Digital

Founded by Gareth Owen, RS Digital is a Lancashire-based digital marketing agency with more than 20 years' SEO experience. The company specialises in AI SEO, traditional SEO, and PPC strategies , supporting businesses locally and nationally. RS Digital officially launched its AI SEO services in July 2025 , following a year of R&D focused on adapting to Google's AI-powered Search.

