Azerbaijan's Lachin Hosts Environmental Working Group Meeting (PHOTO) (Update)


2025-09-24 09:06:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) LACHIN, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ The Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, established to manage post-liberation issues in Azerbaijan's territories, held its latest meeting of the Environmental Working Group, Trend reports.

Representatives from relevant state bodies, as well as officials from the Presidential Special Representative Offices and the Restoration, Construction, and Management Services from Lachin, Kalbajar, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan, Aghdara, Khojaly, Khojavend districts, and the city of Khankendi, attended the session.

During the meeting, members of the Working Group and invited agencies presented updates on environmental compliance in ongoing infrastructure projects, challenges in land use regulation, and efforts to manage solid waste safely. They also discussed initiatives to establish new protected areas and restore existing conservation sites in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions to safeguard biodiversity.

Officials from participating agencies addressed environmental permitting issues and emphasized the need to strengthen inter-agency communication and coordination, reporting on the implementation of tasks issued by the Coordination Headquarters to ensure effective environmental oversight.

