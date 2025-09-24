Azerbaijan Outlines Presidency Priorities At International Transport Forum Meeting In Paris

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On September 23, 2025, Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva delivered a speech at the annual ambassadorial meeting of the International Transport Forum (ITF) in Paris, Azernews reports.

Representing Azerbaijan's 2025–2026 presidency of the ITF, Abdullayeva highlighted the country's priorities and vision for advancing global transport cooperation. She emphasized that Azerbaijan, as a key partner of the international transport community, is committed to improving regional and global transport conditions while addressing existing challenges in the sector.

The ambassador underlined Azerbaijan's efforts to strengthen connectivity through the integration of strategic transport corridors, with a special focus on the Middle Corridor as a reliable multi-modal route linking East and West. She noted that unlocking the full potential of this route would not only enhance transport but also facilitate global trade. In this context, the activity of the Zangezur Corridor, referred to as the“Trump Road for International Peace and Progress,” was highlighted as a driver of trade between China and Europe.

Other priorities of Azerbaijan's presidency include expanding the ITF's geographic scope, encouraging new members to join the forum, and advancing policies for smart, inclusive urban transport. In connection with this, Abdullayeva pointed to successful initiatives in Azerbaijan's liberated Garabagh region.

It was also announced that Azerbaijan's presidency will culminate with a ministerial meeting in May 2026, expected to result in the adoption of key documents on the digitalization of international connectivity and the development of urban transport.

At the meeting, participants were also presented with a letter titled“The first 100 days of Azerbaijan's ITF chairmanship”, prepared by Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport.