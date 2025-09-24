Asia Cup 2025: Shaheen Afridi RESPONDS To Suryakumar Yadav's 'Not A Rivalry Anymore' Dig At Pakistan

Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi opened up on Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav's remark about the rivalry between the two archrivals after the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 21. The Men in Blue defeated Pakistan for the second consecutive time in the tournament by six wickets, thanks to brilliant batting performances from Abhishek Sharma (74), Shubman Gill (47), and Tilak Varma (30*).

Following India's commanding victory over Pakistan, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was asked about the rivalry between the two teams at the press conference. To which Suryakumar stated that the term 'rivalry' no longer applies, given the one-sided contest between two teams,

“You guys should stop asking about the rivalry. If there's a scoreline of 7-7 or 8-7, then it's called a rivalry. But if the scoreline is 10-1 or 10-0, it's not a rivalry anymore.” India's skipper said.

"You guys should stop asking about the rivalry. If there's a scoreline of 7-7 or 8-7, then it's called a rivalry. But if the scoreline is 10-1 or 10-0, it's not a rivalry anymore".

Earlier, India and Pakistan faced off in the group stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, where the Men in Blue registered a commanding seven-wicket win over the arch-rivals in Dubai. The Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan was the second encounter after the Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on April 22, and the successful Operation Sindoor.

'It is our job to win'

On the eve of Pakistan's third and final Super 4 clash against Bangladesh, Shaheen Afridi asked about Suryakumar Yadav's remark about the rivalry between India and Pakistan. The pacer chose not to engage with the India skipper's comment, stating that Pakistan are focusing on giving their best in the tournament, and the potential final will decide the contest

"Let him say what he wants. Neither has he reached the final yet, nor have we. We will see when the moment comes. It is our job to win. We have come to win the Asia Cup. We will do our best," the 25-year-old told reporters.

Shaheen Afridi about rivalry comment: "That is only Surya's view, let him say. When we meet in Asia Cup final on Sunday, we will see kya hai, kya nahi. Tab dekh lenge. We are here to win the Asia Cup."

With a commanding six-wicket victory over Pakistan, Team India further extended their dominance over the arch-rivals. In T20Is, the Men in Blue clinched their 12th victory over Pakistan in their 15th meeting, with only three losses, continuing their impressive winning streak.

Interestingly, India won the last seven outings against Pakistan, including both Asia Cup 2025 encounters, showcasing their continued superiority in high-stakes clashes.

Will India and Pakistan face off in the Asia Cup 2025 Final?

Team India and Pakistan locked horns twice in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, with the Men in Blue winning both matches. However, there is a possibility of the two arch-rivals facing off in the tournament's final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28.

India and Pakistan need to finish in the top two in the Super 4 stage in order to set up. up a highly anticipated clash in the Asia Cup 2025 final, reigniting one of cricket's most storied rivalries. India have already won against Pakistan in the Super 4 outing, and the Men in Blue's victory over Bangladesh will almost secure their berth for the final.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have a win and a defeat against India and Sri Lanka, respectively, meaning the Men in Green must defeat Bangladesh in their final Super 4 match to keep their hopes alive for a potential rematch against India in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

If India and Pakistan reach the final, it will be the first time that two arch-rivals face off in the title clash in the history of the Asia Cup.