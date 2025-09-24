Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Terrorist Hideout Busted In Kulgam's Brinal Forest, Army Recovers Material (WATCH)

2025-09-24 09:00:32
Security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout in Brinal forest area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district. Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team of the Indian Army and police launched a search operation in the village. During the operation, a hideout was unearthed and subsequently destroyed on the spot. 

#WATCH | Kashmir | Terrorist hideout busted in Brinal forest area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district. The hideout was blasted. Gas cylinder & other material recovered. Search underway in the area: Indian Army(Video Source: Indian Army) twitter/7Unnswzkcb

- ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2025

Officials reportedly confirmed that a gas cylinder and other incriminating material were recovered from the site. The discovery points to ongoing attempts by militants to re-establish infrastructure in the region. Searches in the surrounding area are still underway to ensure no further hideouts or weapons caches are present.

