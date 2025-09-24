Parker Publishers Announces Release Of FOR Vs. TO: How Treatment Propels Us Or Imperils Us By Maceyo Vaughan

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Parker Publishers has announced the release of FOR vs. TO: How Treatment Propels Us or Imperils Us, a new book by leadership expert Maceyo Vaughan. This work explores how two simple words-“for” and“to”-shape the way people treat one another and, ultimately, the way societies function.In a time marked by fractured communities and rising tensions, FOR vs. TO presents a compelling message: when people act for others, both sides benefit, but when they act to others, both sides lose. Drawing on real-world insights and relatable truths, Vaughan highlights how daily choices influence respect, self-esteem, happiness, and success in personal, social, and professional life.“Compromise is born of wisdom if the depth of the relationship is greater than our fragile egos,” said Vaughan. The book contrasts behaviors of empathy, generosity, and respect with those rooted in ego, dominance, and harm, encouraging readers to recognize that authentic happiness is tied to how people treat one another.Vaughan has conducted leadership and development seminars in Fortune 200 companies across five continents for more than 26 years. His decades of experience provide the foundation for this urgent call to action. FOR vs. TO: How Treatment Propels Us or Imperils Us underscores that the way people treat others costs nothing, yet determines everything.About the AuthorMaceyo Vaughan, also known as Mace Vaughan, has decades of corporate leadership experience, including serving as vice president of an electronics company. From 1995 to 2021, he led seminars and training programs in leadership and personal development across the globe. His work centers on respect, integrity, and the belief that every individual can contribute positively to the world around them.Availability"FOR vs. TO: How Treatment Propels Us or Imperils Us" is now available globally.

