Sunrun And BGE Operate Nation's First Residential Vehicle-To-Grid Distributed Power Plant Using Ford F-150 Lightning Trucks

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants, has activated the nation's first residential vehicle-to-grid distributed power plant in partnership with Maryland's largest utility, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC). The pilot program is dispatching energy from customers' all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning trucks to the grid during periods of peak demand this summer and fall.

The BGE and Sunrun partnership launched last summer with vehicle-to-home capability, and this summer the program advanced to the next step: pioneering vehicle-to-grid energy dispatch, becoming the nation's first residential bidirectional electric vehicle distributed power plant. Sunrun created and administers the program, which includes three customers using Ford and Sunrun's co-developed Home Integration System to send energy from their F-150 Lightning trucks' batteries to their homes and the grid.

“This demonstrates the critical role that vehicle batteries can play in powering the nation's grid, accelerating American energy independence and dominance. It's great to see our partnership with BGE and Ford move to this commercial stage,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell.“In addition to showing how electric vehicles can power homes, add electrons to the grid, and help utilities meet peak electricity demand, this program also creates extra income opportunities for customers.”

Starting in July, the enrolled F-150 Lightning trucks dispatched energy to the grid between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays, earning participating customers a payment based on the amount of energy shared-up to a maximum of $1,000 for the dispatching season that goes through the end of September.

“Vehicle-to-grid technology lets electric vehicles do more than just drive-they can actually help power our homes and communities,” said Divesh Gupta, Director of Clean Energy Solutions at BGE.“By sharing stored energy with the grid when it is needed most, these vehicles make our energy system more reliable, more efficient, and even help lower electricity costs for customers.”

This groundbreaking program marks a huge milestone for distributed power plants in America and demonstrates that the large batteries inside electric vehicles can do more than power a commute when technology and policies come together. They can also stabilize the grid, provide backup power to homes, and lower energy costs for everyone.

“Educating customers that their electric vehicles have the potential to save-and even earn-them money all while parked at home is a game-changer,” said Bill Crider, senior director, global charging and energy services, Ford Motor Company.“Enabling customers to not only power their homes, but send power directly back to the grid in times of need helps customers with financial incentives, utilities with more power capacity, and society through more grid reliability and sustainable energy practices. It's a win-win for everyone.”

Sunrun has an existing partnership with Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to serve as the preferred installer for Ford Home Backup Power, which includes the Ford Charge Station Pro and the co-developed Home Integration System-the first commercially available bidirectional system in America.

“As a member of the Baltimore Commission on Sustainability, I'm excited to be an early adopter of this technology and participate in this vehicle-to-grid program with BGE and Sunrun,” said Baltimore City resident Morgan Grove.“I bought the Ford F-150 Lightning for several reasons, one of them being the ability to power our home during an outage. Now, I can also earn money by sending energy directly to the grid.”

Earlier this summer, during extreme heat, a large portion of the eastern grid reached alert-level demand. This program shows how dispatching electric vehicles to the grid when demand and prices are high can help control costs and add reliability for all grid-connected customers.

“When we enacted the DRIVE Act in 2024, it was exactly this type of innovation and collaboration that we hoped to unlock,” said Maryland State Delegate David Fraser-Hidalgo.“I am excited to see this milestone reached, as we hope to see these types of customer-centered solutions scale up to meet our state's electricity needs. Thank you to Sunrun, BGE, and Ford for working together to make this happen.”

About BGE

BGE is Maryland's largest natural gas and electric utility, providing safe and reliable energy delivery to more than 1.3 million electric customers and 700,000 natural gas customers in central Maryland. The company was founded in 1816 as the nation's first gas utility and remains headquartered in Baltimore City to this day. BGE is a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC), one of the nation's largest energy utility companies. Engage with the latest BGE stories on bgenow and connect with BGE on Facebook , X , Instagram , and YouTube .

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. As the pioneer of home energy systems offered through a no-upfront-cost subscription model, Sunrun empowers customers nationwide with greater energy control, security, and independence. Sunrun supports the grid by providing on-demand dispatchable power that helps prevent blackouts and lower energy costs. Learn more at .

