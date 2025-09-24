Identity Fusion Congratulates Zions As One Of The First U.S. Banks To Complete Real-Time Payments Integration
Zions Bancorporation's achievement underscores its commitment to digital transformation, innovation, customer experience, and industry leadership. As one of the early adopters of the RTP® network, Zions is enabling faster, more secure, and more efficient payment experiences for its customers-an achievement that sets a new standard in digital banking.
Identity Fusion is honored to have supported Zions on this transformational journey. Leveraging Identity Fusions deep expertise in digital transformation, Identity and Access Management (IAM), orchestration, and financial-grade security, Identity Fusion helped Zions align technology, compliance, and operational readiness to ensure a smooth and secure RTP® deployment.
“Zions has long been a respected leader in banking innovation, and this milestone demonstrates both vision and execution at scale,” said Joseph F Miceli Jr., Chief Revenue and Operating Officer at Identity Fusion.“It has been our privilege to partner with Zions in shaping a future-ready identity foundation for real-time payments.”
This achievement not only benefits Zions' customers but also reinforces the bank's reputation as a trusted, forward-thinking institution ready for the demands of real-time financial ecosystems today and into the future.
For more details on Zions Bancorporation's announcement, please visit their official release: Zions Bancorporation Joins Real-Time Payments Network
