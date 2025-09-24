Glow Lifetech To Present At The Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference In Vancouver
Rob Carducci, CEO of Glow, will be presenting on September 29, 2025, to discuss the Company's recent performance and future growth plans.
The Smallcap Discoveries Conference brings together engaged investors and select Canadian growth companies in a curated format that includes company presentations, keynote sessions, and one-on-one meetings. Focused on strengthening Canada's microcap ecosystem, it fosters meaningful connections, improves access to capital, and builds long-term support for businesses that often operate outside the spotlight.
Investors interested in meeting with Glow during the conference should contact the coordinator at ... .
Any investors who would like to attend Small Cap Discoveries Conference can register for a pass here .
About Smallcap Discoveries
Smallcap Discoveries is Canada's leading small-cap investment community, dedicated to uncovering high-quality, under-followed companies with strong growth potential. Founded and led by veteran investors, the platform provides in-depth research, exclusive insights, and direct access to emerging opportunities in the micro and small-cap space. Through its premium membership, conferences, and educational resources, Smallcap Discoveries connects growth-focused investors with exceptional companies, helping members identify tomorrow's leaders today.
About Glow Lifetech Corp
Glow Lifetech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has a groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.
Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment