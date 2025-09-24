$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tesla Monson

Tesla Monson


2025-09-24 08:08:05
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Anthropology, Western Washington University
Profile Articles Activity

I am a Professor of Anthropology at Western Washington University in Bellingham, WA where I run the Primate Evolution Lab. My lab researches primate evolution, life history, reproductive ecology, and the growth and development of the skeletal system.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor of Anthropology, Western Washington University
Education
  • 2017 UC Berkeley, PhD in Integrative Biology

The Conversation

MENAFN24092025000199003603ID1110104569

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search