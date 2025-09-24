Azerbaijan's Top Military Leader Joins CIS Chiefs Of Staff Committee Meeting (PHOTO)

Meanwhile, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, has begun a working visit to Belarus at the invitation of Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus – First Deputy Minister of Defense, Major General Pavel Muraveiko.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.