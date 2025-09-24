Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Top Military Leader Joins CIS Chiefs Of Staff Committee Meeting (PHOTO)

2025-09-24 08:06:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ On September 24, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, participated in the next meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of Armed Forces of CIS member states held in Minsk, Belarus, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, has begun a working visit to Belarus at the invitation of Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus – First Deputy Minister of Defense, Major General Pavel Muraveiko.

















