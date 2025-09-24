Voip-Pal Has Filed And Served Amended Antitrust Complaints Against Apple, Google, And Samsung

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Company now has four active antitrust lawsuits spanning six tech and telecom giants, alleging Wi-Fi Calling is unlawfully tied to cellular bundles.

WACO, Texas, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal Inc. (OTCQB: VPLM) announced it has filed and served two amended antitrust lawsuits-one individual and one nationwide class action-against Apple, Google, and Samsung. These filings expand the Company's litigation portfolio to four active cases, joining earlier actions against AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. Link to all complaints.

The suits allege a common Sherman Act § 2 violation-tying cellular calling and texting to Wi-Fi Calling in order to lock out competition and inflate profits. The actions are pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia and can be viewed through the following links: 1:24-cv-03051 ; 1:24-cv-03054 ; 1:25-cv-01843 ; and 1:25-cv-01970 (two direct actions and two nationwide class actions).

According to the filings, carriers provide the“key” (SIM/eSIM entitlements and IMS/E911/QoS profiles) while Apple, Google, and Samsung enforce the“lock” through operating-system and firmware rules. Native Wi-Fi Calling only works when validated by a carrier key, preventing subscribers from using independent providers on their own devices. Rivals like VoIP-Pal are denied parity-unable to trigger the default dialer, appear in call logs, or access emergency and quality-of-service functions-leaving consumers stuck with degraded“app-mode” alternatives.

The impact is nationwide. More than 373 million U.S. mobile subscribers already fund broadband and Wi-Fi capable of carrying these calls, yet still must buy tied bundles to unlock native calling. A family of four may pay about $220 per month under the current structure, compared to a potential stand-alone alternative as low as $20 per month. Plaintiffs allege this“no bundle, no native” rule preserves over $560 billion in annual gross profits for defendants while foreclosing competition.

Emil Malak, CEO of VoIP-Pal, said:

“Our 6,000 shareholders and millions of mobile subscribers want something simple-choice and fairness. Families shouldn't have to pay twice. Since beginning this journey in 2005, we've secured more than 40 patented technologies in the VoIP field. We intend to responsibly monetize those innovations while protecting our shareholders' rights and every consumer's right to choose stand-alone Wi-Fi Calling.

By commandeering subscribers' own devices and Wi-Fi, defendants are enforcing a 'no bundle, no native' rule that denies consumers true choice. Through this litigation, we are standing up for consumers, defending our investors, and working to restore real competition in the marketplace. We have been engaged in litigation for more than a decade, and we sincerely hope the Defendants and their directors will join us in pursuing a fair solution that benefits consumers and shareholders alike.”

About VoIP-Pal Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) (OTCQB: VPLM) is a publicly traded intellectual property company headquartered in Waco, Texas. The company owns a portfolio of patented technologies in the Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) field and is actively pursuing monetization of this portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under securities laws. These statements reflect management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Litigation outcomes and settlement discussions are unpredictable, and there is no assurance of a favorable resolution.



