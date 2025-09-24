Stability Testing Of Pharmaceuticals And Biopharmaceuticals Training Course: Requirements For New And Existing Drug Substances, Products And Line Extensions (Nov 10Th - Nov 11Th, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The seminar offers key market opportunities by enhancing skills in designing effective stability studies, optimizing resources, and ensuring regulatory compliance for drug products. It includes biopharmaceutical stability insights and facilitates global marketing, promising significant financial savings for participants.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stability Testing of Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals Training Course (Nov 10th - Nov 11th, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

By attending this intensive two-day seminar, delegates will learn how to:



Carry out appropriate stability studies and manage stability samples and facilities

Design stability studies that are suitable for global marketing

Increase the likelihood of studies receiving regulatory approval Save resources on stability testing with potential large financial savings

A series of practical exercises will take place throughout the programme to give participants the opportunity to apply their knowledge under the guidance of our experienced trainers.

Benefits of attending



Comply with stability requirements for new and existing drug substances, products and line extensions

Gain knowledge on storage tests, conditions and protocols

Learn how to design highly efficient protocols for global marketing with potentially large financial savings

Discover how to manage stability samples and facilities

Understand what stability testing is required following changes to a product Discuss data treatment, shelf-life assignment and extrapolation

Certifications:



CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Personnel involved in:



Stability testing of pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals

The design of stability protocols

The management of stability samples and facilities

The development of pharmaceuticals which require stability testing

The production of regulatory documents which include stability data Quality assurance

Key Topics Covered:

Background to stability testing and guidelines



The rationale for stability testing Relevant guidelines

Storage tests, conditions and protocols



Tests for drug substance and product types

Storage conditions and periods required

Typical protocols

Developing global stability protocols In-use testing

Exercise 1: Designing a simple stability protocol

Management of stability samples and facilities



Sample management

Validation of storage facilities How to treat excursions from condition

Requirements for existing products, line extensions and variations



Guidelines available (ICH, EU and USA)

Requirements for active ingredient

Requirements for product Requirements for variations to marketed products

Exercise 2: designing a more complex stability protocol

Data treatment, shelf-life assignment and extrapolation



When is statistical treatment required?

How much extrapolation beyond real-time data is allowable?

Presentation of data in submissions Setting shelf-life specifications

Exercise 3: data treatment

Light stability testing



ICH Q1B guidelines

Light sources

Required exposure Problems in light testing

Packaging considerations



Guidelines

Requirements when changing packaging

Demonstrating equivalence

Permeation considerations Interaction studies

Exercise 4: Packaging

Biopharmaceutical stability



ICH Q5C and regulatory guidance

Complexity associated with biopharmaceuticals

Stability-indicating assays for biopharmaceuticals Stability considerations for new modalities

Sundry considerations



Bulk stability

Manufacture in zones III/IV to be sold in zone I Out-of-specification in stability

Matrixing and bracketing stability studies



Bracketing designs

Matrixing designs

ICH Q1D guidelines What is acceptable for bracketing and matrixing?

Exercise 5: Designing Efficient Stability Protocols

Speakers:

Paul Palmer

Paul R Palmer Ltd

Paul R Palmer is a Director / Pharmaceutical Consultantanda practicing EU / UK Qualified over 35 years experience in the pharmaceutical industry in the development, manufacture and supply of medicinal products and medical devices.

Throughout his career, Paul has intentionally taken on all opportunities as they arose in order to develop a broad range of knowledge with an in-depth detailed understanding of manufacturing, storage, distribution, research, computerised systems, as well as the facilities and services to support each.

People and systems have always been a core focus, how to ensure best use, optimise and enhance efficiency. He has a level of curiosity rarely displayed in people taking on the qualified person role in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Culture, behaviour and psychology are all significant influences on the systems and processes we implement, but are often ignored.

Paul studied psychology as part of his MSc in 1993 and has always enjoyed observing the world around him with a curiosity that is rarely satisfied.

