Azerbaijan Draws Up Preliminary Map For National Park In Liberated Territories

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has prepared a preliminary map for a proposed national park that would span the districts of Kalbajar, Lachin, Aghdara, and Khojaly, said Vugar Karimov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Speaking at a meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues, Karimov noted that the initiative has been coordinated with the relevant special representatives of the Azerbaijani President.

"Necessary documentation work is currently ongoing in this direction. Several points on the map have already been agreed upon with the President's special representatives," he said.