Azerbaijani Rhythmic Gymnasts Prepare For CIS Games
A trial competition for the upcoming 3rd CIS Games in rhythmic gymnastics has taken place in Shaki, showcasing the talents of Azerbaijani gymnasts, Azernews reports.
Organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the 30th National Championship, held at the Olympic Sports Complex, brought together 130 athletes from 13 different clubs across the country.
The competitors, spanning the junior, adolescent, and youth age categories, performed routines with various apparatus, including the hoop, ball, ribbon, and clubs. In the junior category, Leyli Gayibli, Zeynab Ismayilova, and Mira Ozel emerged as the top performers, securing the first place.
In the adolescent division, Amina Novruzova and Gulnur Mammadli claimed the gold medals, while in the youth category, Azada Atakishiyeva triumphed with a stellar performance.
The group exercises also saw impressive performances, with the "Ocaq Sport" club demonstrating exceptional skill.
The club dominated both the all-around and 5-rope programs, taking all the top spots in these events.
The 3rd CIS Games are scheduled to take place from September 28 to October 8 across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, and Khankendi. The competitions will take place at 12 different sports venues.
Athletes, officials, and guests from CIS member nations are anticipated to attend the event.
A total of 246 sets of medals will be awarded across 23 sports disciplines. Swimming will feature the most medal sets, with 40 available. In team sports like football, volleyball, 3x3 basketball, and chovgan, the top performers and MVPs will also be recognized.
Azerbaijan will field the largest team with 349 athletes, followed by Russia (263), Kazakhstan (259), Uzbekistan (257), Belarus (255), Tajikistan (202), Turkmenistan (170), and Kyrgyzstan (85).
In total, 1,846 athletes from these eight countries are expected to participate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment