Therma Bright Expands Relationship With Distribution Partner Gen-X Med For Venowave(TM) Sales

"We are pleased to partner with Therma Bright in offering the VenowaveTM VW5 to our doctor network," shared Beau Wood, President, Gen-X Med. "We've seen great patient success with the initial 200-unit purchase and anticipate placing additional orders as we ramp up awareness and adoption of this special vascular compression therapy solution."

Rob Fia, CEO of Therma Bright, added, "This partnership with Gen-X Med is a strategic step in expanding Venowave's presence into a focused and high-value market segment. We believe the VenowaveTM offers significant advantages for patients and the U.S. healthcare system by reducing post-surgical complications and costly readmissions, which aligns with our mission to provide innovative and effective medical solutions that improve patient outcomes and create value."

According to a November 2024 press announcement from Straits Research, the global compression therapy market was valued at $4.18 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $6.72 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.30% from 2025 to 2033.

About the VenowaveTM VW5

The VenowaveTM VW5 is a compact, battery-operated peristaltic pump designed as a portable, at-home solution for the treatment of circulatory disorders. When positioned below the knee, the FDA-designated Durable Medical Equipment (DME) device generates a gentle, wave-like motion to improve blood circulation and lymphatic function. Clinically shown to enhance venous blood flow by 64% after just two minutes of use and 88% after 50 minutes, the VenowaveTM is the only Medicare-approved reimbursable mobile mechanical compression system available in the U.S. under its HCPCS code E0683. It provides a comfortable and simple treatment solution to accelerate post-operative recovery while managing pain and swelling.

About Gen-X Med

Gen-X Med is an Arlington, Texas-based distributor committed to providing healthcare professionals with specialized, vetted products and exceptional client care. The company's portfolio includes durable medical equipment (DME) products, with a focus on sourcing and providing the most qualified products and services to meet the needs of its clients.

Visit:

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright develops and partners on cutting-edge diagnostic and medical device technologies that address key healthcare challenges. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX).

