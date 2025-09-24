Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt Stresses Importance Of Palestinian Authority, Control Over Arms


2025-09-24 07:03:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly emphasized on Wednesday that only Palestinian state institutions should have the right to possess weapons, with mutual security guarantees "for Palestinians and Israelis supported internationally."
Speaking at a UN meeting in New York on post-conflict stabilization in Gaza, Madbouly called on all armed factions, including Hamas, to surrender their weapons to the legitimate Palestinian Authority.
He stressed that political agreements must underpin any disarmament, warning that purely military measures will not succeed.
Madbouly also welcomed international support, including potential on-the-ground missions, as part of a comprehensive political framework for establishing a Palestinian state in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
He urged the US, the Israeli occupation, and UN Security Council members to reach a political consensus before launching any security or military initiatives, and highlighted the importance of immediate ceasefire, release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and unified governance under the Palestinian Authority. (end)
