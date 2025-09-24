Demand For Ladakh Statehood: Why Protests In Leh Turned Violent Ahead Of October Talks (IN PICS)

On September 24, Leh saw violent protests as demonstrators demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards clashed with police and attacked the BJP office. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk called for calm ahead of the key October 6 talks.

Leh erupted in chaos on Wednesday, September 24 as protesters demanding Ladakh's statehood and Sixth Schedule protections went on the offensive, attacking the BJP office and setting vehicles, including a police van, ablaze. Stone-pelting broke out across multiple areas, prompting police to use batons and tear gas to regain control. Amid the turmoil, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk called for calm ahead of the crucial October 6 talks. This marks the first major flare-up in Ladakh's simmering statehood movement. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, leading the peaceful hunger strikes, appealed for calm ahead of October 6 talks.

Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory in August 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. While the move was initially welcomed by many, including Wangchuk, concerns soon arose about the lack of elected representation and safeguards. Locals, led by groups like the Leh Apex Body (LAB), want greater political autonomy, protection of land and resources, and recognition of their unique cultural identity. A separate state, the protesters believe, would help them get more jobs and avail more government benefits.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) are demanding statehood for Ladakh, inclusion under the Sixth Schedule to safeguard tribal autonomy, a separate Public Service Commission to address high youth unemployment, and two parliamentary seats instead of one. These measures aim to protect Ladakh's unique identity while ensuring better local governance and opportunities for its residents. Earlier this month, over 100 volunteers from these organisations set out on a foot march from Leh to Delhi, calling on the Centre to restart discussions with Ladakh's leaders on their four-point demand agenda.

Formal negotiations between the Leh Apex Body (LAB), Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), and the Ministry of Home Affairs began in December 2024, aiming to address Ladakh's four-point agenda of statehood, Sixth Schedule inclusion, a separate Public Service Commission, and increased parliamentary representation. However, the talks progressed slowly, frustrating locals who felt their concerns were being sidelined. In response, the LAB leadership launched a 35-day hunger strike on September 10, 2025, signaling the seriousness of their demands.