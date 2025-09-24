OG Release In Trouble? Telangana High Court Blocks Premiere, Fans Of Pawan Kalyan Left Waiting - Details Inside

Pawan Kalyan's eagerly awaited film They Call Him OG faced a sudden setback as the Telangana High Court suspended the government's approval for premiere shows and ticket hikes, leaving fans and theatre owners uncertain about the release.

Pawan Kalyan's highly anticipated action film They Call Him OG was all set for a blockbuster release with record-breaking advance bookings and premiere shows planned across Telangana. Directed by Sujeeth, the film has had fans in a frenzy for weeks, with excitement peaking ahead of its grand premiere on Wednesday night.

However, just hours before the scheduled premiere shows, OG hit an unexpected roadblock. The Telangana High Court has suspended the state government's recent approval allowing increased ticket prices and special premiere shows.

This sudden move has thrown fans and theatre owners into confusion. Many tickets for the 10 PM premiere shows were already sold out across major cities. Now, it's unclear whether those shows will proceed, be rescheduled, or canceled entirely.

The court's decision is a major blow not just to the producers but to countless fans who have been eagerly waiting to see Pawan Kalyan back in a full-fledged action role. The pressure is now on both the state government and the film's team to find a resolution quickly.

OG features Priyanka Mohan as the female lead, while Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist. The film has been making waves with its gripping teasers, music, and massive pre-release buzz. Celebrities like Trivikram Srinivas and Pawan's son Akira were expected to attend the Hyderabad premieres.

With such hype and high stakes involved, fans are hoping the issue gets sorted out swiftly-because for PK fans, OG isn't just a film, it's an event.