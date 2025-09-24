Cabinet Okays Over Rs 15 Cr-Scheme To Expand PG, UG Seats To Boost Medical Education
The approval of Phase III of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) aims to strengthen and upgrade existing state government and central government medical colleges, standalone PG institutes, and government hospitals.
The seats will be increased“with an enhanced cost ceiling of Rs. 1.50 crore per seat”, according to a Cabinet Communique.
“The total financial implications of these two schemes are Rs 15,034.50 crore for a period from 2025-26 to 2028-29. Out of Rs 15,034.50 crore, the central share is Rs 10,303.20 crore and the state share is Rs 4731.30 crore,” it added.
The new scheme comes as PM Modi, during his Independence Day address in 2024, stated that the Central government will create 75,000 new medical seats over the next five years as part of the government's move to augment the country's healthcare infrastructure.
Currently, India has 808 medical colleges -- the highest in the world, with a total intake capacity of 1,23,700 MBBS seats.
In the last 10 years, the country has added over 69,352 new MBBS seats, registering a growth of 127 per cent.
During the same period, 43,041 PG seats were also added, showing an impressive growth of 143 per cent.
Yet, in certain regions, there is a need to enhance capacities to match the demand, access, and affordability of healthcare.
The new initiative“will significantly boost the undergraduate medical capacity, availability of specialist doctors and enable introduction of new specialties across government medical institutions and thus improve access to quality healthcare, especially in underserved areas”, the Cabinet said.
It will promote balanced regional distribution of healthcare resources while being cost-effective by leveraging existing infrastructure.
It also aims to provide more opportunities to the students to pursue medical education in India; enhance the quality of medical education and training to meet global standards; and boost the availability of doctors and specialists to help position India as a prime destination for providing affordable healthcare and thus boosting foreign exchange.
Notably, the initiative is also expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in terms of doctors, faculty, paramedical staff, researchers, administrators, and support services; strengthen the health system's resilience and contribute to overall socio-economic development; promote equitable distribution of healthcare infrastructure across States/UTs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment