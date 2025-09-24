African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 Pre-Conference To Set The Stage For Africa's Biggest Energy Event

The African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference will kick-off with a dynamic pre-conference day, designed to set the tone for a week of dealmaking, dialogue and collaboration. Taking place on September 29 ahead of the main conference program – which is scheduled for September 30 to October 3 – the pre-conference program encompasses a series of investor forums and workshops, providing a platform for companies to address challenges, secure investments and foster partnerships across Africa's evolving energy landscape.

Pre-Conference Investor Forums

The African Energy Chamber, International Energy Forum and S&P Global Commodity Insights will host the Global Energy Leaders Roundtable, convening high-level stakeholders from G20 nations alongside African governments, global energy companies and financial institutions. The session will explore actionable pathways for global collaboration and investment. Premier Invest is hosting the Deal Room during the pre-conference, offering a platform for project sponsors, developers and promoters to showcase oil, gas and energy opportunities. The Deal Room will facilitate new transactions across the sector.

An on-stage conversation will take place on Security&Strategy for a Volatile Energy Market, featuring Erik Prince, Founder of Blackwater, and Scott Taylor, Former US Congressman&Consultant at Taylor Global Strategies. This will be followed by a session on Equatorial Guinea's New Exploration Drive, featuring the country's Minister of Hydrocarbons and Mining Development Antonio Oburu Ondo. Equatorial Guinea will launch its upcoming 2026 licensing round during the session, unveiling new offshore and onshore acreage opportunities.

A highlight of the investor forums is the African Farmout Forum, held in partnership with Moyes&Co, Farmout Angel&Envoi Ltd. The session will feature 7-minute pitches, showcasing Africa's available blocks and acreage. Companies will have access to first-hand insight into available farmout deals in Africa. ExxonMobil will host the ExxonMobil Foundation STEM Africa Challenge 2025 during the pre-conference. The session will see high school students from Nigeria, Angola and Mozambique showcase their innovative projects and compete for top honors in STEM-related disciplines.

Pre-Conference Workshops

The AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 pre-conference will feature a series of workshops, tackling key challenges and opportunities in Africa's energy industry. Key sessions include the African Energy Insights&Masterclass, hosted by Forvis Mazars; a session on Upstream Permitting Equals Downstream Development, hosted by EnerGeo Alliance; an interactive Oxford-style debate on Maximizing Africa's Energy Empowerment, led by Wood Mackenzie; and a workshop on The Practical and Legal Realities of Cross-Border Transactions in Africa, hosted by CLG.

Meanwhile, OPEC is expected to lead a workshop on the OPEC World Oil Outlook, offering insight into global trends. A Local Content Panel&Masterclass will take place, led by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board; while S&P Global Commodity Insights will lead a session on The Dangote Refinery and its Impact on the African Refining Balance. The pre-conference will also feature sessions on Securing Energy Self Sufficiency and Energy Management 101: Empowering Africa's Energy Champions Through Foundational Knowledge. The pre-conference program will round off with a session led by GECF on Natural Gas for Africa's Sustainable Development while Afreximbank and APPO will offer insight into the Africa Energy Bank through a session on African Energy Bank Take-off: Bridging Oil&Gas Financing Gaps.

“With a focus on driving investment across the entire African energy value chain, the AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 pre-conference will feature a series of investor forums and workshops, all of which are designed to tackle pressing topics, formulate solutions and advance knowledge-sharing and deals. As a precursor to the main program, the pre-conference is expected to the lay the foundation for this highly-anticipated edition of AEW: Invest in African Energies,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

