Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar Starrer Beats 8 Superstar's Film In 5 Days

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection: It's been 5 days since the release of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3. The film is performing well at the box office since its release. Within 5 days, the film has recovered more than half of its budget

Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 was released on September 19. The film has collected ₹81.25 crore in 5 days. The movie's budget is ₹120 crore. Akshay's film beat the lifetime worldwide collection of 8 films by 7 superstars from 2025 in just 5 days.

Ajay Devgn's comedy-action drama Son of Sardaar 2 had a rough time at the box office. Made on a budget of ₹150 crore, the film collected ₹60.90 crore.

It was said that Kajol's horror-action drama 'Maa' would work wonders like 'Shaitaan'. However, nothing like that happened. The film flopped at the box office upon release. Made on a budget of ₹60 crore, it earned ₹51.64 crore.

Superstar Sanjay Dutt's film 'The Bhootni' did very poorly at the box office. In many cities, the movie struggled to find an audience. Made on a budget of ₹40 crore, the film did business of ₹11.20 crore.

John Abraham's film 'The Diplomat' collected ₹53.63 crore at the box office. The film's budget was ₹20 crore. Jolly LLB 3 earned much more than this film's lifetime collection in just 5 days.

Shahid Kapoor's film 'Deva' also failed to make a big splash. Made on a budget of ₹50 crore, the film did business of ₹51.73 crore. The film was a flop at the box office.

Superstar Ajay Devgn's film 'Azaad' also bombed at the box office. The film, made on a budget of ₹80 crore, collected only ₹8 crore.

Sonu Sood's film 'Fateh's' lifetime collection is much less than Jolly LLB 3's 5-day earnings. Made on a budget of ₹40 crore, the film did business of ₹18.50 crore.

Most famous actress Kangana Ranaut had only one film release this year, 'Emergency'. This film was also a flop. Made on a budget of ₹60 crore, the film collected ₹22 crore.