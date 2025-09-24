Kannada Novelist, Padma Bhushan Awardee SL Bhyrappa Passes Away At 94

Bengaluru: The Kannada literary world mourns the loss of legendary novelist, philosopher, and thinker Santeshivara Lingannaiah Bhyrappa (SL Bhyrappa), who passed away this afternoon in Bengaluru. The acclaimed author, honoured with India's prestigious Padma Bhushan and Saraswati Samman, suffered a cardiac arrest at 2:38 pm, according to Rashtrotthana Hospital.

Bhyrappa, aged 94, had been residing in Bengaluru for the past year after leading a retired life in Mysuru. He had been suffering from minor age-related ailments prior to his hospitalisation.

Pioneer Of Modern Kannada Literature

Bheemakaya, first published in 1958, marked the beginning of S.L. Bhyrappa's illustrious literary journey. Over a career spanning more than five decades, he authored 24 novels, with his works encompassing philosophy, aesthetics, and humanitarian themes that captured the imagination of generations of readers. His notable novels include Vamshavruksha, Daatu, Tantu, Anchu, Parva, Grihabhanga, Sartha, Mandra, and Tabbaliyu Neenade Magane. Several of his works, such as Vamshavruksha, Tabbaliyu Neenade Magane, Matadana, and Nayi Neralu, were adapted into critically acclaimed films. His novels have been translated into multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, and English, earning him a pan-Indian readership.

Celebrated Literary Achievements and Awards

Throughout his illustrious career, Bhyrappa received numerous accolades for his literary contributions:



Padma Bhushan (2023): One of India's highest civilian honors.

Saraswati Samman (2010): For his celebrated novel Mandra.

Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award (1975): For Daatu. Sahitya Akademi Fellowship (2015): The highest literary honour in India.

He also established the Dr. SL Bhyrappa Pratishthana (Regd.) to promote social causes and support literary and cultural development in his hometown and beyond.

Early Life and Legacy

Born on July 26, 1934, in Santeshivara village, Channarayapatna taluk, Hassan district, Bhyrappa emerged as one of the foremost voices in Kannada literature. His writings inspired young readers, making his novels often the first literary experience for many aspiring Kannada enthusiasts.

In 2019, Bhyrappa was honoured by being chosen to inaugurate the world-famous Mysuru Dasara festival, an event he described as a moment of immense pride.

The Kannada literary community, readers, and admirers across India remember SL Bhyrappa not only for his philosophical and thought-provoking novels but also for his unwavering dedication to the growth of Kannada literature.