WHAT's YOUR JUICY? Essence's Playful Collection Brings Fruity Fun To Beauty

2025-09-24 06:02:39

essence is bringing joy, shine, and fruity vibes to the beauty world with its vibrant What's Your Juicy? collection. Packed with glosses, balms, and tints, the Juicyverse is all about playful self-expression, irresistible shine, and colours that match every mood.

The Juicy Icons:

JUICY BOMB Glossy Butter Balm - A buttery balm that melts into lips with hydration, shine, and fruity fragrance. Available in shades like Time to Pitaya, One in a Melon, and So Berry Cute.

JUICY BOMB Shiny Lipgloss - The viral favourite shade 101 Lovely Litchi, that made the Juicyverse iconic; ultra-high shine with irresistible fruity scents.

JUICY BERRY & JUICY MELON Tinted Lip & Cheek Balms - Dual-use magic for lips and cheeks, adding a berry-toned flush for that healthy, juicy glow.

Birthday Bomb Lipgloss - The newest party piece to the JUICY BOMB Shiny Lipgloss collection : a celebratory gloss packed with shimmer, shine, and a sweet festive scent.

Discover Your Juicy Personality

Are you a Lovely Litchi, a Juicy Berry, or a one in a Melon? With mix-and-match shades, scents, and textures, essence invites everyone to explore the Juicyverse and find their juicy alter ego.

All products are vegan and free from parabens and microplastics, proving that beauty can be fun, conscious, and irresistibly juicy. Available now online & offline in UAE and KSA.

Posted on :Wednesday, September 24, 2025  1:40:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)
