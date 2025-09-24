Mol, Meeza Organise Specialized Course On Oracle Cloud Services For Jobseekers In IT

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL), represented by the Qualification and Skills Development Department, in cooperation with Meeza, organised a specialised training course titled“Oracle Cloud Foundation Services” for private-sector jobseekers who are Qataris and children of Qatari women graduating in information technology and digital services, registered on the“Kawader” platform.

The course was held as part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts, together with public and private sector partners, to build a qualified national cadre capable of leading strategic economic sectors and meeting labour market demands, in line with the national localisation plan“Empowering Qatar” and the objectives of the National Strategy for an Effective and Highly Productive Workforce 2024–2030.

The two-day course aimed to provide participants with solid foundations and advanced concepts regarding Oracle's cloud infrastructure (OCI) and to enable them to manage cloud environments using the latest tools and techniques, thereby enhancing technological and digital performance across vital economic sectors.

On the first day, experts from Meeza delivered demonstrations for the Qatari graduates and children of Qatari women covering cloud engineering fundamentals and deployment models, account and access management, virtual cloud networking concepts, routing, security, load balancing, database services including autonomous databases, and other OCI offerings.